Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.14.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,711. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.