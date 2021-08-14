Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 596,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

