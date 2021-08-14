Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 596,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Earnings History for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.