Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 596,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

