Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 596,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

