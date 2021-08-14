Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.26) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.51.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

