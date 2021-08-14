Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $212,200.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,464,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

