Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 135.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 914,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,562. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

