Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. "

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

SAN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

