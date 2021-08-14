Bank of Hawaii Has $2.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $151.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

