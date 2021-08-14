Bank of Hawaii Has $453,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

CPB opened at $43.18 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

