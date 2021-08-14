Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $410.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

