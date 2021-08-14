Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.