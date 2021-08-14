Bank of Hawaii Sells 10,000 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

