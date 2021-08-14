Bank of Hawaii Sells 388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.