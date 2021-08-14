Bank of Hawaii Sells 388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.
WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
