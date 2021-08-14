Bank of Hawaii Sells 828 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $198.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

