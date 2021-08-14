Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $6,247,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

HHC stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

