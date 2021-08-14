Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank OZK by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 139,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 254,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

