Barclays Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 330

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IWG. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 311.10 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

