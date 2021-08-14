Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Daimler has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.