Barclays Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.66. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Daimler has a twelve month low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

