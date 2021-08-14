Barclays Reiterates “CHF 416” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 416 price target by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

