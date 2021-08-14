Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.03

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.