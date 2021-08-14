Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

