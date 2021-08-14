Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 8,997 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,852,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 202,220 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

