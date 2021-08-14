Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $486.16 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

