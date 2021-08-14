Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $839,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.97 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

