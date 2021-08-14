Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

