Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,093 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

