Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $3,406,072. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

