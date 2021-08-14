Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

