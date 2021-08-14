Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
