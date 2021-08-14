Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 11,117 Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

