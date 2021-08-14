Beacon Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $172,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $188.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

