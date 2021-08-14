Beacon Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

