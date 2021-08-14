Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

