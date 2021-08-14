Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VOXX International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

