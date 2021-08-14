Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.43 ($216.97).

BC8 stock opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €162.84. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

