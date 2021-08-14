Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HBP stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 57.51%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

