Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 963 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

