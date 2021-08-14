Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

