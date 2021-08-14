Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 117,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.