Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 25th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bell Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.
About Bell Financial Group
