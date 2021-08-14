Benchmark Boosts The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $25.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

