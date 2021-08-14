Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €56.16 ($66.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.09. Covestro has a 52 week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

