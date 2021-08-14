Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €43.82 ($51.55) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a twelve month high of €44.00 ($51.76).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

