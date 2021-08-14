Berry Data Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1.10 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.