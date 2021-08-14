Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 583 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,157,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

