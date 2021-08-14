Better Money Decisions LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6,133.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.