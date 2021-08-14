Better Money Decisions LLC Has $424,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $63.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

