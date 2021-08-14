Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $147.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

