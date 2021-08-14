BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

