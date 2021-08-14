BIO-key International (BKYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

